Barbara and Michael Northrup of St. Simons Island and James Kraus of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Julia Marie Kraus, to Michael David Smallwood, son of Dave and Jill Smallwood, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Barbara Beckett of Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada; and Klaus Schmidt of Quadra Island, British Columbia, Canada. She attended Frederica Academy and graduated from the Peddle School in Highstown, N.J. Ms. Kraus graduated from Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., in 2015. She is employed as a principal analyst at Upwork in San Francisco.
The future groom is the grandson of Marilyn Whitefield of Oshawa, Ontario and the late John Whitefield; and the late Tena Smallwood. He graduated from All Saint’s Catholic Secondary School in Whitby, Ontario, Canada in 2005. He graduated from Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, Quebec in 2009. He is employed as the head of product partnerships at Gusto in San Francisco.
An Oct. 1, 2022 wedding is planned in Bend, Oregon. Invitations will be sent.