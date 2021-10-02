A restraining order has been issued halting the Frederica Road relocation project at the north end of St. Simons Island.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane signed the temporary restraining order Friday, which was effective immediately.
A hearing to resolve the complaint is set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25.
The order prohibits “any further development, demolition or tree removal of any kind related to the Frederica Road relocation project until further order of the court.”
The Center for a Sustainable Coast and county resident Jeff Kilgore asked the judge to grant their request for a restraining order. They argued the Glynn County Tree Board should have reviewed the plan to reroute 1,700 feet of Frederica Road through a wooded area.
The county has a tree ordinance that requires review of projects such as the one planned by Christ Church, but county commissioners have not appointed anyone to the board since it disbanded more than four years ago.
The complaint alleges county commissioners “refused to fulfill their duties and failed to comply with the requirements of the tree ordinance to maintain the tree board and nominate tree board members.”
The complaint also alleges the joint permit request by the church and county was a means “to avoid compliance with county ordinances governing development of county property.”