Former Jekyll Island Authority Director Jones Hooks has been named recipient of the Alfred W. Jones Sr. Award.
Hooks, who retired last month, received the honor at Thursday’s annual Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce awards dinner at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The annual event attracted 450 guests that was renamed the Chamber Gala because the event also included silent and live auctions that were traditionally part of the Chamber Experience.
The event began with a prayer for the Pinova employees who lost their jobs earlier this week.
The live auction featured spirited bidding for a variety of getaways and special events. A Jekyll Island getaway sold for $700; a quail hunt sold for $1,100; a Little St. Simons Island retreat sold for $1,500 and a package to attend the 2023 RSM Classic golf tournament sold for $750.
The big items sold in the live auction were $2,200 for a private 32-person sail on the Tall Ship Lynx, and a seven-night stay for four in Manciano, Italy, sold for $5,000.
The annual event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber.
Outgoing Chamber Chairman Cedric King passed the gavel to new Chamber Chairwoman Donna Davis.
“Tonight isn’t my night,” he said. “I’ve had my year.”
King said it was an “honor and privilege” to have served as chairman the past year. He said chamber membership is up, the chapter is strong and set up for success in the future.
“This staff has done an amazing job,” he said.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the chamber, credited a robust membership with a strong interest in government affairs and workforce development as a goal.
Other awards winners include Jimmy Arnold, winner of the Chairman’s Award.
Ashley Jackson of OceanHorse Health and Wellness Clinic was winner of the Ambassador of the Year Award.
Tortuga Jack’s restaurant was the winner of the Small Business of the Year Award.
The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award was given to Brad and Kimsey Shanks of White Star Supply.
The M.H. “Woody” Woodside Community Champions Award was given to the Gilbert & Harrell Law Firm.