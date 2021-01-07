From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If God hears from Heaven, why does it seem that He ignores the immense suffering that I have experienced in my life?
— I.S.
Dear I.S.: There are anguishing scenarios of human suffering. All one has to do to hear the cries of the hurting is to listen to the news for just a few minutes, most of it will not be good news.
A grandmother was watching her small grandson when the phone rang. She talked for a few minutes while he climbed the fence and drowned in the pool. Three high school athletes were hit and killed by a drunk driver. A beautiful teenager was reported missing.
Her distraught parents found her on the streets of San Francisco, living as a prostitute. A minister’s child was diagnosed with incurable cancer. A person was told that her job was terminated. These were just a day’s headlines.
When these things beset us, it is natural to center upon ourselves. Whether it is physical or mental anguish, personal pain tears us apart.
Philip Yancey who has written on this subject shared this thought: “God does not, in the comfortable surroundings of heaven, turn a deaf ear to the sounds of suffering on this groaning planet.” We must also remember that God did not exclude Himself from human suffering. He became man — the Person of Christ — and shared with us all there is to share. Jesus came to save the people from their sins only to be humiliated and His life threatened. Though innocent, He was denounced as the enemy of God and man. Then He was crucified.
Jesus suffered more than any other person in human history. The Bible says He was “acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3). When we are in trouble, we need a friend. Jesus is that friend and He understands our sorrow and grief. We must look to Him for our strength and assurance.