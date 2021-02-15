Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club hosted Tim Echols, the Georgia Public Service Commissioner. Mr. Echols talked about the many energy initiatives currently underway in Georgia. These included the expansion at Plant Vogel, multiple solar arrays, electric vehicle programs and incentives, as well as the future of energy programs in our state. Georgia is currently fourth in the nation as far as renewable energy production and fourth in electric vehicle utilization.
Pictured are (l-r) Rotarian Thorny Parker, Mr. Echols and club President Mike Boyd.