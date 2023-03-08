The Georgia State Clay Court Championship took place over a three day period at the Jekyll Island Tennis Center. Taking over for Sea Island as hosts of the event since 2020, the tournament welcomed 71 players of all ages.
This year, the tournament earned the notoriety of being considered a level 4 tournament. In doing so, players such as Gail Falkenberg —an American professional tennis player who is one of the oldest tournament tennis players of all time— and Dennis Geronimus the No. 1 player in the Men’s 30s age division.
The GA State Clay Court Championships had players from all over the United State playing and the results were as followed:
.Hill Griffin, from Atlanta, was the oldest competitor in the field at the age of 83 and took home the championship in the Men’s 80s Division.
.Falkenberg continued to showcase herself as top in her age group with winning the Women’s Open Division at 76 years-old.
.No. 1 Geronimus partnered with local Ted Williams to win the Men’s 30s Double Division.
.Lisa Bailey (Rincon) and Troy Marguglio (Ladson, SC.) teamed up to wine the Mixed Doubles event.
The Southern Adult Clay Court East Level 4 will take place at the Jekyll Island Tennis Center on April 20-23.