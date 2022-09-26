Jack Podlesny, the Glynn Academy graduate and University of Georgia single season point holder, earned his first SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors ever after drilling all three of his field goals and connecting on all four PATs.
Podlesny’s three field goals were 39, 31, and 32 yards out respectively. His first field goal of the day gave the Bulldogs a 9-3 lead, letting the team build their lead before winning 39-22 over Kent State.
No. 1 Georgia has completed all three sides of the ball as Podlesny joined safety Christopher Smith and tight end Brock Bowers as Bulldogs who have earned SEC Player of the Weeks.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) head west to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network on Saturday.