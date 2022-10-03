In a nail-biting game, 26-22 win for Georgia football fans, Glynn Academy graduate Jack Podlesny stood out once more for the team.
Splitting the conference’s honors with Missouri’s Harrison Mevis, Podlesny also found his name in the Lou Groza Award’s Stars of the Week, his second this season.
Going perfect in both extra point attempts, Podlesny connected on all four field goals and put the team on the board with 6:36 to go in the second quarter from 40 yards out. Podlesny made his 34-yard field goal as time expired to cut the deficit to 10 points before adding two more chip shots in the third quarter (28 and 29 respectively).
Podlesny is 12-13 (92.3 percent) on his field goal attempts this season, leads the SEC in scoring (11.6 points a game) and is ranked second overall in the country in total points scored by an individual player (58).
No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) returns to Sanford Stadium as they take on Auburn (3-2, 1-1) in the 3:30 p.m. window on CBS, Saturday.