All it took for me to decide my Masters winner was Rory McIlroy saying in his Tuesday press conference, “My grit comes from my failures.”
That statement sent chills down my spine in a good way and told me we’re in for old Rors this week at Augusta National.
This year has sparked so many different golf topics, yet McIlroy has seemed to fall by the wayside.
I don’t think he minds it so much.
As someone who has been in the spotlight most of his adult life, letting Bryson DeChambeau and company control the spotlight has allowed him to really hone in on his game and get back to where he was before the break.
His press conference on Tuesday saw a composed yet focused McIlroy. He has seen plenty of ups and downs at Augusta National and throughout his career. However, he just seemed to have this different ambiance to him.
McIlroy has been the favorite at Augusta National before, and we all know that final round meltdown all too well. From a guy who seems to have ice in his veins, even McIlroy is human.
All he needs to complete the career grand slam is a green jacket, and I think 2020 could be the year he does it.
Since the return in June, McIlroy only has two top-10 finishes, as he tied for eighth at both the TOUR Championship and U.S. Open.
His last appearance was at ZOZO Championship, where he carded 29 birdies over 72 holes at Sherwood Country Club in California. It was a career-best for him — however, because of eight bogeys and three double-bogeys, McIlroy finished outside the top-15.
Despite his hot and cold nature this year, there was a different attitude to him on Tuesday. McIlroy looked like he was on a mission.
His attitude, ability to admit those mistakes and sheer grit are just some of the reasons I’m picking him to win this weekend.
I also felt pretty obligated to pick him after TaylorMade announced he’d be playing with a golf ball stamped with a peach logo on it.
There is just this underlying gut feeling that something great will happen this week at Augusta National, and McIlroy has gone without a win too long now. I wouldn’t mind seeing Tiger Woods do something great, but every time I pick him, he doesn’t do well.
Regardless, I’ve had a sneaky idea that McIlroy would do well this week. However, with so many changes and the tournament playing in the fall, it’s hard to predict.
This week is going to have so many excellent moments. I’m just glad the Masters is looking out for the patrons. That app of theirs is top-notch, and no subscription is necessary — even better. However, folks can still watch on CBS as usual or on ESPN and ESPN+ — depending on the day. Their website shares all that information with ease.
There are three Golden Isles players in the field this week as J.T. Poston, Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson earned invites.
Kuchar tees off first among the Isles players at 7:33 a.m. with Kevin Na and Lee Westwood. Poston goes off at 11:49 a.m. with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Bernhard Langer. Johnson is the final Isles player to tee off at 12:11 p.m. with Cameron Champ and Justin Rose.
Thompson named No. 1 in the world
While the Masters is in full swing, there is other good news in the Georgia golf world. University of Georgia senior Davis Thompson was named the top-ranked male in Wednesday’s new World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Thompson beat out Ricky Castillo of Florida for the top spot. Chinese Taipei’s Chun An Yu, who plays at Arizona State, earned the No. 3 spot and John Pak of FSU is No. 4 and Spain’s Eduard Rousaud Sabate rounded out the top five.
“It’s really an honor to be recognized as No. 1 in the world,” Thompson said in a press release. “I just want to keep working as hard as I can and not worry about it too much. I just want to go play golf and have fun. If I do those things, the rest will take care of itself.”
Thompson is set to play as an amateur in next week’s RSM Classic thanks to winning the 2020 Jones Cup Invitational. It’ll be his second-straight year participating in the RSM Classic. Thompson also played earlier this year in the Puerto Rico Open and the U.S. Open.