Republicans representing Brunswick and the Golden Isles in the state General Assembly and U.S. Congress are moving to tighten restrictions on abortions and protect new state laws regulating it.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, joined other Republican senators in co-signing and passing the Women’s Health and Safety Act.
The act prevents physicians from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine by requiring a woman to undergo an in-person exam from a physician. The exam must be performed before the doctor can prescribe her abortion pills.
Backed by the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, the bill was sent to the House.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, initiated a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services protesting the department’s formation of a task force “to dismantle state governments’ work to protect unborn lives.”
Fifty-three House Republicans signed the letter, which was sent to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.
In the letter Carter expresses concern that Becerra’s Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access puts the lives of innocent children in danger.
“Abortion is not health care,” Carter wrote. “Abortion robs a person of health and life itself. Since 1973, 63 million innocent lives have been lost to abortion.
“Women deserve better than abortion. They deserve the support they need to care for their babies and themselves.”
Noting the task force was created on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Carter called it a direct attack on groundbreaking pro-life laws passed in U.S. states last year.
“Recent polling shows that a majority of Americans are opposed to using tax dollars to pay for a woman’s abortion,” he wrote. “The taxpayer dollars that fund HHS should be focused on promoting the highest quality of health information and care to all individuals, both born and unborn. They should not be used to promote a pro-abortion agenda.”
Carter says his actions in Congress are in keeping with a vow he made to himself.
“Babies can taste, make facial expressions, yawn, hiccup, and suck their thumbs in the womb,” he said. “Those are the actions of a child, not a clump of cells. When I became a pharmacist, I pledged to ‘assure optimal outcomes for patients.’ When I became a member of Congress, I pledged to uphold the Constitution, which includes the right to life.
“Babies are patients. Babies have a life. It is not only my sworn duty to protect them, but morality also demands that no more innocent children’s hearts stop beating because we falsely equate abortion with health care. That’s why I am unapologetically pro-life.”
Among the other House members signing the letter were Rep. Christopher H. Smith, R-N.J., chair of the Pro-Life Caucus, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-MO, representing the Values Action Team.