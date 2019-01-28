The Golden Isles has been selected as one of the nation’s best retirement destinations in a newly released book.
The Brunswick/Golden Isles is among three locations in Georgia named in the book, “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire.” The other two cities in Georgia named in the study are Savannah and Gainesville. The book is published by Where to Retire and is available online at wheretoretire.com and Amazon.
According to a news release, editors and staff spent 11 months researching more than 800 cities before narrowing down the list. The research included interviews with retirees who decided to choose the Golden Isles as the place they chose to live.
The areas selected were placed into 10 categories, including beaches, mountains, low costs, four seasons and appealing downtown areas.
“This book allows readers to tap into the wisdom of hundreds of relocated retirees, including those who moved to Brunswick/Golden Isles, one of our 10 best beach towns,” said Where to Retire editor Annette Fuller. “This volume will get you dreaming of your retirement and where you might land. But the stories also bring you past wistful dreams and into the realm of real research, including information on weather, taxes, downtown attractions and even the caveats of each city.”
Other beach towns named include Biloxi, Miss., Hilton Head, S.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Wilmington, N.C.
“This is by far our most popular book, which compiles and updates profiles from our magazine,” Fuller said. “It will be your most helpful asset in planning your own post-retirement departure and arrival.”