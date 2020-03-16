It’s said that good things come to those who wait.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been over a year since TheIslandDirectory.com was launched at the chamber’s business expo,” said Beth Lane, publisher of The Island Directory, the March recipient of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month, said. “Since then, we have learned so much about what our members and visitors to the website would like from us. We listened and responded with a brand new platform, built from the ground up, that now has the following enhancements and features:”
• Brand new micro-site landing page for each listing
• Interactive maps under the categories tab
• Updated website design and search feature
• Unlimited photo gallery space for all your business photos with your listing
• Customers and visitors can now comment and review your business
• Mobile enhanced for easier and quicker access “on-the-go” by your potential customers looking for your business
• Better listing management features within your new listing dashboard
• Geo location of listings around the area
• Faster server performance and speed, and much more.
Lane and her parents, Jay and Teddie Martin, who founded the directory, like to do business in the Golden Isles because of its sense of community. It’s a place where people still know their neighbors, and value long-lasting relationships. The company is celebrating its 34th year of business.
“The great thing about The Island Directory is that we’ve always been the champions of mom-and-pop businesses,” Lane said. “You can open up the directory and find a local plumber with a local number in seconds.”
Lane added that all of the listings within The Island Directory are local, and she wants them to succeed.
“When they succeed, we all succeed,” she said.
The website launched two years ago along with the hard copy of The Island Directory. Right off the bat, through their collaboration with the St. Simons Island-based firm, Marketing Strategy Coaches, they were able to offer advertisers video content, premium placement on their website and other options.
One of the objectives of the website is to help people parse through the clutter of online listings.
“Sometimes when you go online and search for, say, a caterer, you wind up drowning in advertisements and a lot of those probably aren’t the type of local business you’re wanting to support,” said Lane. “Our new website can help people ‘chase less squirrels’ online and have a lot less distractions.”
Just because The Island Directory has branched out and enhancing its online presence doesn’t mean the print edition won’t be as good as ever, though. All of the staples Islanders have come to know and love will still be there.
“Of course we’ll have the tide charts for the whole year, the menu section, and other important information for newcomers, hurricane preparedness, local history, points of interest and a whole lot more. We’re also adding a whole new Golden Isles Bucket List section,” Lane said.
Lane said her favorite new feature of TheIslandDirectory.com is the new micro-site landing pages for each listing.
“What does that mean in laymen’s terms?” she asked. “You now have a fully functional web page that you can edit, optimize and grow within TheIslandDirectory.com.”
The company takes care of the search engine optimization (SEO) behind the scenes for each customer, but the customer is in the driver’s seat.
“You now have the opportunity to tweak and enhance anything on the page to help give you more exposure and ‘Google juice’ for your listing and business,” Lane said. “In all, the new updates and enhancements to TheIslandDirectory.com give your page a more attractive look, makes it easier to use and greatly helps to rank you higher on search engines such as Google, Yahoo! and Bing.
For more information about advertising opportunities with The Island Directory, contact Lane by calling 912-638-7873.