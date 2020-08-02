Glynn County residents should prepare to feel the first effects of Tropical Storm Isaias tonight.
The area has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning, but authorities are still asking residents to remain cautious.
“Right now would be the time to make sure you secure any yard items,” said Glynn County Emergency Management Director Alec Eaton.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Hess said the storm is expected to reach the Golden Isles tonight or early Monday morning. Residents can expect strong winds and rain bands this evening.
Winds are expected to get up to around 20-30 mph sustained with gusts of upward of 40 mph inland and 50 on St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands.
Some flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage can be expected, Eaton said, with the anticipated one to three inches of rain and potential for a three-foot storm surge.
On the beach, the storm is expected to cause rough surf and a strong riptide.
“Be smart about any kind of beach activity until Tuesday,” Eaton said.
Due to the high winds, the Glynn County government is recommending motorists avoid the Sidney Lanier Bridge, Eaton said. There has been no word from the state Department of Transportation about closing the bridge, he added.
The ferry service to and from Cumberland Island National Seashore has been canceled Monday due to the storm. Camping reservations are also canceled, according to the National Park Service.
Georgia Power has asked customers to unplug appliances, keep cell phones charged in the event they lose power and to steer clear of anything connected to the electrical system.
After a storm, the company warned residents never to touch downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line, and to wait for Georgia Power workers to remove tree limbs from power lines.
Despite the weakened storm, it is still hurricane season. Both Glynn County and Georgia Power said everyone should have evacuation plans at the ready, along with an emergency kit.
Emergency kits should include, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the typical first aid kit, flashlight, portable radio, extra batteries, a gallon of clean water, a seven-day supply of prescribed medication, a cell phone charger, non-perishable food, emergency contact information, extra cash and sanitation supplies.