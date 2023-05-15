The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission will discuss a rezoning request for Frederica House at tonight’s meeting.
The request is to rezone a portion of the property located at 96 Atlantic Dr. on St. Simons Island to allow for a drive-through window and lane to the exiting Frederica House restaurant.
The ingress for the window would be from Frederica Road and egress would be along a new lane installed for the exit onto Atlantic Drive. The exit would be between an existing single-family home and a currently vacant gas station/convenience store.
The proposed lane is along a former right of way of First Avenue.
The only other item on the agenda for discussion is approval of the minutes from the April 18 planning commission meeting.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., Room 108.