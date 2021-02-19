Investigators are still waiting for a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab report to determine the cause of death of a Brantley County woman found dead in her home on July 25.
Gladys Sparre was found dead in her Waynesville home two days after Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett ordered the release of Dennis Perry from prison, where he was serving a life sentence on double murder charges in the shooting deaths of Harold Swain and his wife.
Perry had been convicted with no physical evidence linking him to the crime. A woman whose testimony helped convict him was paid $10,000 for providing the information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths.
During Perry’s hearing in July, investigators testified the DNA from Sparre’s hair sample could not exclude a close relative of hers as the person responsible for the deaths of the couple. Sparre voluntarily provided the DNA evidence that helped lead to Perry’s release after serving 20 years behind bars.
The new investigation also led to the body of Harold Swain being exhumed in November from the cemetery where he and his wife are buried to seek potential evidence.
Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Kingsland, said she couldn’t question the length of time for the crime lab report on the cause of Sparre’s death.
“There’s nothing new to report,” she said. “Everything is still pending.”