An investigation is underway into the death of a woman whose body was found floating late Wednesday in the river off the Darien waterfront, officials said.
A fisherman spotted the body of an African-American woman about 5:30 p.m. near Boone’s Seafood docks during the incoming tide, Darien Police Chief Donnie Howard said.
The body was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the agency now probing the death, Howard said.
Howard said only that the the woman appeared well dressed and that she had a single tattoo on her arm.
Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Kingsland office, confirmed that the state Department of Natural Resources and Howard had asked the GBI to lead the investigation.
The body was sent to the GBI’s Savannah crime lab for an autopsy to determine a manner of death and to identify the woman, Carson said.
She said it is unlikely that any other information would be available before Friday.