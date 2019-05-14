The Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is preparing for a 2,000-foot runway extension that is driven by the needs of surrounding businesses that support or depend on the airport.
The airport’s fixed base operator, David Manning, one of the owners of Glynco Manning Aviation, is already preparing for the impact the runway extension will have on his business.
The longer runway will enable larger aircraft to take off fully loaded. Manning and his brother, Richard Manning, are in the process of a $3.5 million project that will include six structures and a new fuel field that will triple his capacity at the airport.
“That’s why we’re putting in a new fuel field,” he said. “They will be able to fly missions out of here.”
Manning also plans to build a new FBO terminal building, corporate hangar and T-hangars, as well as renovating the two east hangars.
The fixed base operator provides fuel for Delta Airlines, Stambaugh Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, charter service support, aircraft maintenance, flight training and aircraft rentals.
Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said the east end of the runway will be extended toward the marsh on property already owned by the airport, so there are no property issues. The new pavement will stretch about halfway to the tree line to the east and no trees will have to be cut down.
“We are not taking people’s land,” he said. “We want to be in position. Our airspace is free and clear.”
The county’s growing business community is also helping drive the argument for a longer runway, Burr said.
“This is the industrial airport,” he said. “We have to prove a need.”
The runway extension is part of a four-year plan that is currently in the planning phase, Burr said. It will be paid through a special fund designated by the federal government for improvements at airports.