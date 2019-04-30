A large impromptu party that materialized out of the blue Sunday at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island clearly flew out of hand, leaving the county facility strewn with trash and damage for which Glynn Police Chief John Powell intends to hold someone accountable.
Police have determined the event was likely an offshoot of Sunday’s Orange Crush party on Tybee Island near Savannah. Officially, the annual gathering of revelers was canceled yesterday after the arrest of its promoter, The Associated Press reported. However, a large crowd did turn out on Tybee Island for a celebration that went smoothly, according to news reports.
The same cannot be said for many of those among the throngs that descended Sunday on St. Simons Island’s Massengale Park.
Powell said police are investigating and intend to seek whatever charges will stick against the party’s organizers. In addition to the trash that county public utilities employees spent hours cleaning up Monday morning, partiers knocked over a sign at the park and tore up the grass with all-terrain vehicles, he said.
“We suspect that it was a spinoff of the Orange Crush event,” Powell said. “We are making every effort to identify the people responsible for it. I have people working on it right now.”
Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a large fight at the park, arriving to find between 20 and 30 people “huddled together, fighting or attempting to stop the fight,” the report said. Police were able to restore peace without incident, according to the report. One officer “remained in the area to ensure the situation did not escalate again,” the report said.
Working with Brunswick Police, county officers later determined the fight started when one woman punched another woman over a man for whom they shared a mutual attraction. Police made no arrests. Another woman lamented losing her stun gun in the melee, the report said. She reported that it was a “Super-cute pepper spray compact Stun Gun for Women,” pink in color, the report said.
Some members of the county utilities department’s parks maintenance crew also were on hand Sunday. However, due the size of the crowd, they could do little else but keep a running tab of the damage, said Vance Wayne, manager of parks maintenance on St. Simons Island.
“It was just wall-to-wall people,” Wayne said. “I had staff there until 7 o’clock, but there was really nothing they could do.”
Parks maintenance folks had plenty to do starting bright and early Monday morning.
“We were out at 7 this morning,” Wayne said Monday afternoon. “It took them about three or four hours. The grounds were just trashed. There was trash everywhere.”
Massengale Park is typically a place for peaceful beachgoers and families, who enjoy barbecuing on the park’s provided grills while children play. Not Sunday.
“Sometimes we have a little bit of trash there, like at any park,” Wayne said. “But nothing like this. It took us close to four hours to get it back to normal again.”
Powell aims to see somebody pay the bill for that. Neither police, nor the county were contacted in advance about plans to hold such a large shindig, he said. The majority of those on hand appeared to be from out of town, Powell said.
“Anything that’s a burden to the taxpayers of Glynn County, we want to hold that person, or persons, responsible,” he said. “This was obviously something that was not planned, there was no permitting or authorization. We were not notified that the event was taking place.”