Dear Dr. Wallace:
My father is a very mean and abusive person. He disparages everyone in our family and never has a kind word to say to anyone. He’s never praised me for any of my accomplishments nor attended any of my high school events.
Lately, he has been mocking me by calling me “college boy” since he knows I got accepted to a local university. Since I know he’s not going to help me financially with my schooling, I’m planning to get a job this summer to start saving up all I can so that I can afford my tuition and books.
A close friend’s family has offered to let me live with them the day after I graduate from high school since this family knows how bad things are at home for me. I’m one of seven siblings, and I feel sick for my younger siblings having to live for more years under that roof.
Even though I won’t turn 18 until late August, do you think I should move in with this other family? My best friend is one of three siblings in that home, and his parents treat me like I’m their own son.
— Had Enough, via email
Dear Had Enough: After you graduate, depending on your state, you may be considered an “emancipated minor,” so I feel it would be a good move for you based upon what you have related.
Given your father’s lack of interest in your life, it may be unlikely that he will take any steps to dissuade you anyhow. Plan ahead to save as much capital as you can this summer and remember that finding a good place to live is fundamental to a successful college academic career.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a girl who is 13 and I’m hearing a lot of rumors about sex and physical activities at my school. Some days I even hear something that is completely opposite of what I heard the very day before!
I find all of this confusing, but some of it is not the kind of information that you just look up on the internet. I wish I had someone to talk to about this, but I’m too embarrassed to speak to my father about this subject. I know he could likely answer my questions pretty quickly, but it would be a very uncomfortable conversation.
My mother passed away in an accident seven years ago, and for the last five years I’ve had a stepmother. She’s nice enough, but we’ve never talked about anything like this subject before, so I don’t know if it’s appropriate for me to ask her.
We do have a good relationship and she treats me nice, but I’m still worried about bringing this subject up to her. I have a few girlfriends at school, but I already know that talking to them is useless, as they are just as clueless as I am. What can I do?
— Hesitant, via email
Dear Hesitant: Do speak with your stepmother about this. As a woman, she will be a great resource to you to clear some of these matters up correctly for you. And since you are hesitant to bring this subject up, ask her at first for permission to discuss something unusual with her since it has been bothering you lately.
I trust that using the approach of asking permission to bring it up and then slowly, carefully and tastefully explaining what you wish to know will be well accepted by your stepmother.
In the end, I feel that you will have two positive outcomes here. Your stepmother will indeed be able to answer your questions to clear things up for you, and the two of you will have begun to bond a bit more on a deeper level. This will give you future opportunities to seek her advice on dating, physical issues and anything else that you would like to discuss with an adult woman who has your best interests at heart.