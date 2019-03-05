A house illegally built on Cumberland Island by Camden County jail inmates in 2007 has been demolished, along with other structures on the property.
The home was nearly completed on a tract leased by Ben Jenkins when the National Park Service officials from the regional office in Atlanta learned a structure was under construction without their knowledge and no building permit from the county.
Jenkins told investigators the house was intended as a vacation home for paralyzed patients from the Shepherd Center, a spinal clinic in Atlanta. He was later convicted of criminal contempt in federal court for defying a judge’s order to stop construction of the home, but he was not sentenced to jail because he was 88 years old and in frail health.
The controversy surrounding the home also led to the firing of Jerre Brumbelow, the national seashore’s superintendent at the time, and the ouster of longtime sheriff Bill Smith, who had held office more than two decades.
The property has remained abandoned since the retained right expired in 2010. The retained rights agreements were reached when the national seashore was established in 1972.
Some people negotiated agreements that would allow their property to stay in the family until the death of the youngest living heir at the time. Others, including owners of the tract where Jenkins lived, negotiated an agreement to vacate their property in 2010.
The property will be allowed to revert to its natural state.
Other structures impacted by the expiration of the retained rights include Toonahowie and Nancy’s Fancy, where the structures are to be removed.
The Grange is currently being maintained and repaired as funds are available, and further repair and rehabilitation are needed before the building is used for park operations and visitor services.
The Phillips and Stafford Beach houses will be used by house park personnel. Repairs and rehabilitation are necessary before the Goodsell house can be used to house park personnel.
The Henderson house is unoccupied, and the future status is yet to be determined. And the Bullard house is unoccupied and likely to be removed because of its location in the wilderness.