KINGSLAND — A group of 15 state House of Representatives members met Tuesday in Kingsland to discuss economic development in rural Georgia counties.
The House Rural Development Council discussed issues linked to economic development such as transportation, broadband access and the proposed Camden spaceport.
Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia, opened the session by explaining a brief history of how the college, founded in 1961, has grown from a two-year community college to one that now offers 43 bachelor’s degrees.
Johnston, who was speaking to the state lawmakers at the college’s Camden Center, said the college has a reputation as “the access institution,” but it can extend its reach and help more residents earn degrees and better jobs if broadband access is available in rural counties.
“The challenge is to offer higher education to rural residents,” she said. “Broadband access is a barrier. It will radically increase access to higher education.”
Camden County Administrator Steve Howard explained the potential impact a proposed spaceport could have on the region.
He said the site about 12 miles east of Interstate 95 off the Exit 7 interchange is a “stranded” asset. The vacant industrial site once housed Bayer Crop Science and Thiakol Chemical Corp.
Howard said the site would be the first non-federal range on the East Coast that could make Georgia a player in the space business.
Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert Dickman, former commander of the 45th Space Wing and director of the Eastern Range at Cape Canaveral, told the committee the demand exists to make the proposed spaceport a success.
He said the liquid-fuel rockets that would be launched at the site have a very safe track record over the past quarter century. He said the failures either occur on the launch pad or far downrange.
“I spent a lot of time in the range safety business,” he said. “It’s a far safer process because these are much smaller rockets. Launches can be done safely from here.”
Small commercial companies would be the likely customers to launch rockets from the site, Dickman said.
“They need a place to go,” he said. “There is a market for small launch vehicles.”
Howard said the few remaining hurdles are approval of the environmental impact statement and the launch site license.
“This is rural development 101,” he said. “What an opportunity to do something amazing for the next generation. It’s about hope, opportunity.”
Another component of economic prosperity in rural counties is transportation.
Vicki Johnson, chair of the Georgia Council on Aging spoke about the public transportation needs of older adults. House Bill 511 would lift some of the transportation barriers that create challenges for some riders.
“A large number of older adults need transportation and lack access,” she said.
Johnson said many kidney dialysis patients have to cross county lines as many as three times a week for treatments. Some rural counties don’t have transportation service that crosses county lines. There are 35 rural counties in the state that don’t provide public transportation, she said.
Other issues are limited hours of operation, specialized transportation to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, and more public transportation planning on a regional basis.
The legislation will enable counties to create trial programs to make sure they work before making them permanent.
Another transportation issue is the need to prepare for the future needs of the trucking industry. It’s estimated that the amount of freight arriving to Georgia ports could double in the next five to 10 years.
One challenge that is already ongoing is the lack of commercial truck drivers to haul the freight.
The railroad industry is also impacted with longer and longer trains. One panel member suggested the need for more overpasses.
The growing transportation needs have also led to a growing number of counties to approve a local transportation local option sales tax, also known as a TSPLOST.
The public meeting will continue today from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia in Kingsland.