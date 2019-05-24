According to a famous line from novelist William Faulkner, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
It is hard to believe Faulkner never visited the Golden Isles, where history’s hold on the present is unavoidable.
First off, y’all have to pay a visit to Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island. The site holds the oldest known remnants of a European settlement in these parts, dating back to 1736. The fort built by colony founder Gen. James Oglethorpe was more than just a first line of defense against invasion from Spanish-held Florida. It also was a thriving frontier community of families, tradesmen and farmers. Parts of the fort’s defenses remain, as do many of the foundations of the homes and shops of the villagers. It is well worth viewing the 20-minute video narrative in the museum at the fort’s welcome center. The park rangers are friendly and knowledgeable. The site at 1615 Frederica Road is open seven days a week, free of charge. Call 912-638-3630.
While you are on the island, visit the St. Simons Island Lighthouse and Museum, operated by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. The vista from above is well worth taking all 129 steps to the top of the 104-foot-high lighthouse. It has been in continuous operatiion since 1872, shining a guiding light to incoming ships at the Port of Brunswick. It replaced the original 75-foot-tall lighthouse built in 1810 by James Gould and torn down by retreating rebels during the Civil War. The museum inside the two-story light keeper’s house details all this and many more fascinating facts about the lighthouse’s history. Call 912-638-4666 or got to: www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society also operates the newly-opened World War II Home Front Museum at Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons Island. Located in the Historic Coast Guard Station, the museum documents the multifaceted role the Golden Isles and its people played on the home front during World War II. Interactive displays, personal accounts and artifacts tell the story of real-life Rosie the Riveters who worked at the Brunswick Shipyard building much-needed Liberty Ships, blimps from Naval Air Station Glynco patrolling for German U-boats offshore, sailors learning the new-fangled radar technology on St. Simons Island and much more. Call 912-634-7098.
Any trip to nearby Jekyll Island is worth stopping by at the Horton House Historic Site. Cruise through Riverside Drive on the island’s north end and you can’t miss it. The two-story tabby facade of the former home of Maj. William Horton has stood on the grounds for some 275 years. The home and its 500-acre estate were granted to Horton by the Georgia colony’s trustees shortly after his arrival to help establish Fort Frederica. It is free and open any time.
Out on U.S. Highway 17 in northern Glynn County, folks can visit an authentic antebellum rice planation at Hofwyl-Broadfield State Historic Site. The estate remained in the hands of the Brailsford-Troup-Dent family from 1806 until 1973, when it was gifted to the state with the passing of family matriarch Ophelia K. Dent. The tidal irrigation system of floodgates and dykes is intricately detailed in scale models inside the state historic site’s museum. The 18th and 19th century furnishings inside the plantation all are original pieces owned by the family. Call 912-264-7333.
Even before Fort Frederica and the Colony of Georgia, the British established Fort King George in present-day Darien in 1722 to test Spanish resolve to encroach north of Florida. Disease and hardship hounded the soldiers there until the fort burned down five years later. But an exact replica of the outpost has been rebuilt at Fort King George State Historic Site, 302 McIntosh Road in Darien. This includes a 40-foot-high wooden blockhouse and barracks that are guarded by an actual swivel gun cannon that once protected the fort. Call 912-437-4770.
Oak Grove Cemetery in downtown Brunswick dates to 1838, and its venerable graves are a who’s who of the city’s storied past. More than 100 veterans of the Civil War — both Confederate and Union — lay at rest in the historic cemetery at Mansfield Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Guided tours are available through the Oak Grove Cemetery Society. Call 912-275-8009, or email to cemeteryoakgrove@gmail.com.
The faithful have come to worship at Christ Church, Frederica on St. Simons Island since 1884. But the site has been the spiritual center of St. Simons Island since John Wesley preached under an oak tree there to villagers of Fort Frederica. In between, an earlier Episcopal church on the site was left in shambles by occupying Union forces during the Civil War. Islanders buried at Christ Church cemetery include Revolutionary War veterans. Call 912-638-8683 to plan a tour, or visit: ccfssi.org.