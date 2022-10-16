With three weeks left in the regular season and all five local high schools fighting for playoff positioning, here are where the schools sit in their particular regions.
Region 1-7A
Camden County (5-2, 1-1) saw its five-game winning streak snapped against No. 2 Colquitt County (7-0, 1-0) on the road. Although losing 49-21, the Wildcats scored the second most points on a top tier Packers defense. Never having an easy game in its region, Camden will look to get back to winning ways when they host No. 4 Valdosta (8-0, 2-0) at Chris Gillman Stadium on Friday.
1. No. 4 Valdosta (8-0, 2-0)
2. No. 2 Colquitt County (7-0, 1-0)
3. Camden County (5-3, 1-1)
4. No. 8 Lowndes (4-3, 0-1)
5. Richmond Hill (3-5, 0-2)
Region 2-6A
Glynn Academy (4-4, 2-2) was the lone Glynn County School to play under the Friday night lights, with the Terrors playing in a pivotal region game against Grovetown at Glynn County Stadium. Dominating from the start, Glynn Academy picked up a 46-13 win to get back .500 on the season.
No. 9 Brunswick High was on its second bye week of the season.
1. Effingham County (6-2, 4-0)
2. No. 9 Brunswick High (7-0, 3-0)
3. Lakeside (Evans) (4-3, 2-1)
4. Glynn Academy (4-4, 2-2)
5. Evans (3-4, 1-2)
6. Grovetown (3-5, 0-2)
7. South Effingham (2-4, 0-3)
Glynn Academy hosts Evans for its senior night, while No. 9 Brunswick hopes to stay unbeaten when they travel to South Effingham.
Region 3-1A Division II
No. 9 McIntosh County Academy continued its winning ways with a 21-0 win over Montgomery County. The Buccaneers pitched their first shutout of the season and are continuing to build momentum with a possible region clinching game upcoming.
1. No. 9 MCA (7-1, 2-0)
2. Emanuel County Institute (3-4, 1-0)
3. Montgomery County (4-4, 1-1)
4. Jenkins County (4-3, 0-1)
5. Portal (4-4, 0-2)
No. 9 MCA can clinch its first outright region title since back-to-back titles in 2004-05 when they host ECI for its senior night at The Ship on Friday.
GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
Frederica Academy had its first official bye week of the season, using the week to rest and prepare to open region play against its rival Bulloch Academy.
T1. St. Andrew’s School (4-2)
T1. Pinewood Christian (4-3)
T1. Bulloch Academy (3-4)
T1. Frederica Academy (2-5)