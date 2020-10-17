Heroes with Tool Belts
Does it ever seem like you spend every weekend maintaining your home? If something breaks or malfunctions, are you ever tempted to put off that repair job for a week or two? It’s not like someone’s life depends on it, right?
Imagine what it’s like maintaining over 1.25 million square-feet where people’s lives depend on your skill, dedication and efficiency. That’s business as usual for the Facilities team at Southeast Georgia Health System. “There’s so much involved with our jobs. People don’t realize what goes into keeping up a big building like this. Some days, we’re like firemen, putting out fires, metaphorically speaking. Other days, it’s slow, but steady,” says Facilities Manager John Cragin. In addition to the hospital, the team is also responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the Health System’s Senior Care Centers, Immediate Care Centers, physicians’ offices and multiple other facilities.
Jack of All Trades
On any given day, the crew might be asked to fix an electrical or plumbing issue as well as other general maintenance duties. “We multitask every day. That’s what I like about the job,” says Engineering Technician Jerry Strickland. The work requires patience, persistence and problem solving. “We can’t always call in an expert. Especially during this pandemic, they’re not always available to answer questions. We have to figure it out ourselves. We’re jacks of all trades,” Strickland says.
When the coronavirus hit, the team worked long hours to fulfill spur-of-the-moment needs. Early on, due to the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the Facilities team designed and constructed areas to safely disinfect N-95 masks for reuse.
The mask disinfection system required ingenuity. Cragin, along with his team leaders Paul Spaulding and Scott Mills, sketched out ideas and created a prototype following the CDC guidelines.
Grabbing the Reins
Patients with COVID-19 required isolation, so the Facilities team stepped up again. “We built walls, added doors, removed windows, and installed HEPA filters to vent the air outdoors, based on infection prevention guidelines,” Cragin explains. Between the two hospital campuses and Senior Care Centers, over 100 COVID-19 patient rooms were reconfigured.
When a late afternoon need arose at the Senior Care Center-St. Marys to install infection prevention barriers to protect the health of the residents, Strickland and his co-worker Michael Dart drove 40 miles to assist their colleagues from the Camden Campus. “They’re hard working and dedicated team members. They volunteered to help, never complaining,” Cragin says. As Strickland explains, “If a request came in at 3 p.m., whoever was there grabbed the reins and went for it.” When the government stay-at-home orders ended, the team helped the physicians’ offices as they reopened.
That’s not to say the men weren’t concerned for their own safety. “I have a wife and grandchild. I was nervous in the beginning, then I realized that the hospital is the safest place. Our leadership and physicians had implemented measures to ensure our safety. My military background kicked in and I tackled the task before me,” Strickland says. Like Cragin, he credits the entire Health System for the hospital’s rapid response to the crisis. “Environmental Services did a great job cleaning and the nurses made sure we had the right PPE to go onto the COVID floors,” Strickland says.
Although they work behind the scenes, the Facilities Management team believe that other departments see them as essential to hospital operations. Doctors, nurses and other health care providers cannot do their jobs without Facilities doing theirs. In order to complete all the requests submitted, they cover for each other if someone is sick or injured. “Even when we were shorthanded the team pulled together, changed schedules and covered for the guys who needed to be off,” describes Cragin.
Through all the hurdles and hassles caused by the coronavirus, Cragin and Strickland felt supported. “The Health System cares about their team members and it shows,” Cragin says. For example, when the isolation rooms were built, hospital leaders included dedicated break areas for the doctors and nurses caring for COVID patients.
Coordinating staff with an ever-changing “To Do” list is manageable for Cragin, thanks to teamwork. “I know my guys have my back. Working as a team, you become like family. There’s not a soul in the Facilities department that didn’t play a part in helping the Health System prepare for the COVID-19 crisis.”
