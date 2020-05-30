From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When I was growing up there was little said about narcissism, but if it was mentioned it was generally looked down on. Why is society drenched in puffing up self through lies, or at the least embellishments — not recognizing its destructive power? Why do these people not feel the guilt and the shame?
— E.N.
Dear E.N.: The Bible teaches that guilt is inescapable. It says that all have broken God’s laws. Therefore, guilt rests upon the entire human race. Some people may feel it more intensely than others, but the guilt is there whether in the conscious or in the subconscious realm. It must be dealt with before we can become normal, fulfilled personalities. This is why Jesus died. He died on the cross to take our guilt away. He shed His blood to purge our dead conscience. So guilt is not all bad. Without it there is nothing to drive a person toward self-examination and toward God’s forgiveness.
Everywhere today hearts are empty. Hearts not attuned to God will become catch basins for every device of the devil. Yes, Satan is at work in our world (Job 1:7). This is what the Bible says. Satan exists and has control over multitudes whose hearts have never been captured by Jesus Christ. The devil has hundreds of agents polluting human minds. He has intellectuals in high positions teaching a hedonistic and permissive philosophy.
The culture has had great success in infiltrating people’s minds by centering thoughts on themselves. But is there hope to change?
The answer is absolutely. The Bible is filled with testimonies of those who, by God’s grace, were victorious over Satan’s power. No one is beyond the reach of God who declares: “I will put My laws in their minds and write them on their hearts” (Hebrews 8:10).