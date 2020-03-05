Ongoing precautions are in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through the Port of Brunswick.
A presentation made by Georgia Department of Public Health officials at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting explained the response to the virus.
Todd Wycoff, a department of health official, said it’s nothing new for ports to go to great extremes to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.
“We deal with stuff all the time at the ports,” he said. “The effort to prevent the spread of disease has been in effect for many years.”
Wycoff said ports have been successful at preventing the spread of disease “because rules are so robust.”
Ships arriving at American ports are required to notify officials if any crew member shows symptoms of a list of ailments including cholera, diphtheria, infectious tuberculosis, plague, smallpox, yellow fever, viral hemorrhagic fevers including ebola and severe acute respiratory symptoms including coronavirus and influenza.
Any crew member with a fever of 100.4 degrees accompanied by skin rash, persistent cough, decreased consciousness, new unexplained bruising or bleeding without previous injury, persistent vomiting other than sea sickness or a headache with a still neck is required to post a notice before entering a port.
Because it takes so long for ships to traverse the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, Wycoff said crew members will likely show symptoms of a contagious disease by the time their vessel reaches an American port.
“They should be sick by the time the ship arrives,” he said. “Most of the crew does not get off the ship. Anyone with a fever, diarrhea or vomiting must be reported. It’s fairly robust.”
The good news is ships are isolated offshore and health officials believe they can contain the outbreak of an contagious disease on the vessel.
“It’s not something we just started today,” he said. “We’ve been doing this a long time. We need to minimize the panic.”
Another department of health official explained the preparations in case the coronavirus does spread to the Golden Isles. Adam Sanchez said there are two reported cases of the virus in Fulton County, but there are no other know cases in the state.
“This is a health care threat for us,” he said. “There is no cure for the virus. We’re really trying to control and prevent the spread of this.”
While this current coronavirus, COVID-19, is considered a serious health concern, it’s not the only coronavirus that has spread over the years, he said.
Some concerns are how an outbreak could affect employees and their children.
“Employers need to have a way for their employees to work if their kids are sick,” Sanchez said.
The goal is to reduce panic while ensuring the public does everything possible to ensure they don’t contract and spread the virus. In some instances, the symptoms may be so mild a person may not be aware he or she has the virus and they spread it to others who may have a more serious response.
“We’re getting the word out the best we can,” he said.
People with flu-like symptoms are recommended to contact their primary care provider unless the symptoms are life threatening; then a trip to the emergency room is suggested.
While masks may help prevent the spread of the virus, Sanchez said they aren’t very effective in protecting the people who are wearing them.
“We’re not encouraging people to wear masks,” he said.
Homeless issues
Earlier in the meeting, Honey Sparre, director of homeless services for The Well, made a presentation to explain new services offered. The Well has received criticism for the number of homeless people who congregate in downtown Brunswick near the center.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said his department has responded to 69 calls about The Well in January and February. More than 300 complaints were lodged in 2019, he said.
Many of the complaints are about panhandling, which Jones said is typically dealt with with warnings to start with. Persistent offenders can be cited but if they can’t afford to pay the ticket, they can be jailed at the cost of $35 a day to taxpayers.
“It’s just a continuous cycle,” he said.
Despite the criticism, Sparre said The Well is making a difference.
“We had homeless in Brunswick long before The Well was here,” she said. “There are good things happening.”
New services include mental health programs, anger management, job skills, financial advice and assistance finding housing.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said The Well should provide extra security 24 hours a day because so many homeless people sleep on the property.
“We’d love to be open 24 hours a day, but we don’t have the funding,” Sparre said.
Another issue facing the homeless is the lack of public transportation in the city, which makes making it to work on time a challenge.
“Transportation is an issue for jobs,” she said. “I think this is something that can be worked on jointly.”
L Street Project
City engineer Garrow Alberson said three crews are currently working six days a week to complete the first phase of the ongoing L Street repaving and drainage project. Paving for the first phase should begin by mid April and be completed by the end of the month.
Currently, crews are installing curbs and sidewalks in preparation of the asphalt being laid.
“It won’t take long once we get to that point,” he said. “There is a lot of noticeable progress right now.”
Atlanta Gas Light’s work is complete, and Alberson said he doesn’t expect any surprises once work on the second and third phases begins. He expects the entire project to be completed by August.