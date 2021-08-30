A mosquito sample collected recently in Brunswick tested positive for West Nile Virus, which can cause illness in humans and death in rare instances, the Coastal Health District announced Monday.
It was the first positive test for West Nile Virus this year in Glynn County, the health district said. While the Glynn County Public Works Department is taking measures in response, local residents also are urged to take caution to lessen exposure to mosquito bites.
The health district urges residents to empty standing water in outdoor containers and to ensure window screens and doors are sealed. Residents are urged to avoid activities at dusk and dawn, the times when mosquitoes are most active.
Residents are also encouraged to wear loose fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants. The health department urges residents to apply mosquito repellents containing DEET to exposed skin when venturing outdoors.
While most folks do not feel the effects from being infected with West Nile Virus, the virus can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rashes.
“However, a West Nile Virus infection can be serious, and 1 out of 150 infected people develop a severe, sometimes fatal, illness,” the health department noted.
One person in Georgia has contracted the West Nile Virus in 2021. There have been no human cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District.