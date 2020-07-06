The Glynn County Health Department will only offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment starting Wednesday.
Health department personnel have day-to-day work to get back to, said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.
Today, the department will offer drive-through testing from 8-11 a.m. After that, the clinic at 2747 Fourth St. will only conduct COVID-19 tests Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and on alternating Saturdays.
Call 912-230-9744 to make an appointment. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. noon.
The Coastal Health District is adding 17 contract nurses and 42 temporary administrative support personnel at COVID-19 specimen collection sites and testing call centers around the eight-county district.
“We would like to be able to better control the people if they come through and not create such long lines with people sitting in their cars for hours on end,” Davis said.
Transitioning to the new system will undoubtedly create “hick-ups” he explained, but the district will make changes as needed. Ideally, tests will be conducted at the same rate as they have been, Davis said.
A deciding factor was the need to get nurses back to their regular duties, treating more common illnesses and doing inspections.
“It takes 30 to 40 people to fully staff a specimen collection center with security, traffic control, specimen collection, handling the specimen (and) giving the discharge instructions,” Davis said. “If our nurses are out there doing the swabbing and taking the information then they obviously can’t be doing the other things.”
In addition, the long lines and people waiting in their cars for hours at collection sites seemed counterproductive.
“We’ve had people in cars get overheated, our people get overheated, and we’d like to achieve a little better control over what’s going on,” Davis said.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the eight-county Coastal Health District, with Glynn and Chatham counties taking the lead as areas of concern for health officials.
“I think the percentage of tests that return positive has increased significantly throughout our district,” Davis said. “It’s more than doubled in the past month.”
The trend is a sign of widespread person-to-person transmission of the disease, he said.
“As a community-wide effort, if everyone would cooperate in making good decisions and wearing a face covering when they’re out, I think we can make a big impact on community transmission,” Davis said.
Residents and visitors are advised to wear face masks in public, wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitizer if necessary, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid going out to crowded places if possible.