Walk to End Alzheimer’s planned for Saturday
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimers will be held beginning with registration at 9 a.m. Saturday at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be two options — a one mile or a two mile walk.
The opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10:30 a.m. To register visit alz.org/walk.
Heller Healthcare to host lunch and learn
Heller Healthcare will host a free Lunch & Learn Seminar about regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Brunswick Country Club, located at 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick.
Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 912-264-2244 or visiting www.HellerHealthcare.com/seminars.
Flu vaccine drive through
to be held Oct. 24
The Glynn County Health Department will be holding a flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick. It is open to all, ages 6 months and up, including pregnant women. The cost is $21.50 per shot. Cash, check, credit cards but most major insurances will cover the cost. For more information, visit wwwgachd.org/glynnflu.
Arlauskas chosen
as ‘big wig’
Dr. Vincent K. Arlauskas will serve as the Southeast Georgia Health System representative in this year’s Brunswick/Golden Isles Komen BigWig campaign.
The general surgeon with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Glynn General & Vascular Surgery donned a pink wig for the cause to raise awareness of breast cancer during October.
A ‘Fun-Raiser’ to help Arlauskas surpass his $2,500 goal will be held at Marshside Grill from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m. There will be games, prizes, raffles and more. For more information, call 912-265-5125.
The Brunswick/Golden Isles Komen BigWig campaign engages local corporate and community leaders as representatives in the fight against breast cancer. During the campaign, each BigWig will raise or give a minimum of $2,500, which will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs, and support research to find the cures for breast cancer. Through this program, 75 percent of funds raised remain in local communities to help fund local breast cancer initiatives.
Since 2011, the Coastal Georgia Affiliate of Susan G. Komen has given more than $465,000 in grant funding to support the Health System’s Mammograms In Motion program. The program provides free mammograms and other diagnostic breast health services for uninsured and low income residents in Glynn County and the surrounding communities.
