Dialysis clinic to
hold open house
Fresenius Kidney Care, a dialysis division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, will hold an open house at its new dialysis clinic from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today. It is located at 3150 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. Light refreshments will be served. It is free and open to the public. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.
Free Tai Chi, Qigong
workshop offered
The Golden Isles Tai Chi Club will host a workshop on Tai Chi and Qigong at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. New and advanced students are welcome. It is free and open to all. For more information, contact Phillip Davis at 912-634-0815.
SEGHS to host nurse hiring event
Southeast Georgia Health System will host a registered nurse Hiring Event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center on the Brunswick Campus, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
The Health System has several opportunities for RNs, including long term care, maternity, medical/surgical, oncology, orthopaedics, operating room, post surgical, telemetry and flex team. A sign on bonus as well as relocation reimbursement assistance is available for eligible candidates.
Attendees can speak with Human Resources representatives and complete applications during the event to expedite the hiring process. Applicants should bring license verification and proof of identification.
In addition to free valet parking and smoothies from Smoothie King, guided tours of the Health System’s Brunswick Campus will be available.
Reservation and walk-in appointments are available. For more information, call 912-466-3115 or send an email to nurserecruiter@sghs.org.
— The Brunswick News