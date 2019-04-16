Bike ride to benefit diabetes research
The Georgia Diabetes Research Foundation will host its sixth annual Fun Ride and Lunch with registration beginning at 9 a.m. April 20 at Golden Isles Harley Davidson, 153 Venture Drive, Brunswick. There is a $20 donation requested per motorcycle and $10 per companion rider. There will be a special raffle drawing for riders who register in prior to the date. For advance registration or more information, call 912-264-6815.
Headlee joins advisory committee
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Thomas A. Headlee as its newest Camden Advisory Committee member. Headlee replaces advisory committee member, Mary T. Root, who recently retired after four years of service.
During his youth, Headlee spent three years in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant of infantry, serving as a combat platoon leader during Vietnam, and earning three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.
Having traveled the nation for his career in business and finance — from Alaska to Texas to New Jersey and many places in between — Headlee settled down in Georgia following his retirement and resides in St. Marys.
Good Vibes Fest 2019 slated for April 28
Good Vibes Fest 2019 will be a free community wellness event, featuring dozens of local vendors, yoga and fitness instructors. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. April 28 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will include yoga classes, kids’ yoga, belly dance, hip-hop, barre and body work demonstrations. Classes are beginner friendly. DJ “Momentology” will provide music. All are welcome.
TOPS meets weekly
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem — compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia, and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
— The Brunswick News