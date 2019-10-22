ARTrageous bra voting to wrap Oct. 31
Votes for the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Foundation’s ARTrageous Bra exhibit will conclude on Oct. 31. The designs created by local businesses and organizations may be viewed online at wearethefoundation.org. Votes are $1 each. The winners will be showcased from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
Weight loss groups to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group, meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information
Surgery counseling program offered
Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.
— The Brunswick News