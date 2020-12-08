Health system offering
online screenings
The Southeast Georgia Health System is providing free online health risk assessments for COVID-19, depression and anxiety. The assessments include symptom quizzes that evaluate an individual’s lifestyle factors and health risks. Upon completion, the participant is provided with a risk score and feedback for areas of improvement. To participate in the online health risk assessment, visit sghs.org/symptom-quiz.
Jekyll Lions plan blood drive
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently hosted a blood drive at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. Twenty-five units were collected. The drive was assisted by volunteers Cathy Dillon, Pete Dillon, Jane Sarcona, Charles Collins and Frank Mirasola, Chuck McManus and Howard Sculthorpe. Face masks and social distancing were required. The Lions are hosting another drive on Jan. 21 at the same location. To register or for more information, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
— The Brunswick News