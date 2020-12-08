Health system offering

online screenings

The Southeast Georgia Health System is providing free online health risk assessments for COVID-19, depression and anxiety. The assessments include symptom quizzes that evaluate an individual’s lifestyle factors and health risks. Upon completion, the participant is provided with a risk score and feedback for areas of improvement. To participate in the online health risk assessment, visit sghs.org/symptom-quiz.

Jekyll Lions plan blood drive

The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently hosted a blood drive at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. Twenty-five units were collected. The drive was assisted by volunteers Cathy Dillon, Pete Dillon, Jane Sarcona, Charles Collins and Frank Mirasola, Chuck McManus and Howard Sculthorpe. Face masks and social distancing were required. The Lions are hosting another drive on Jan. 21 at the same location. To register or for more information, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Brunswick Christmas parade brings holiday spirit

The Brunswick Christmas Parade brought some holiday cheer to downtown Saturday evening. Attendees watched from either side of Gloucester Street as floats, including one carrying Santa Claus himself, made their way through downtown. This year’s winners were:

Pearl Harbor impact still felt

Bill Creed was 10 years old when he listened to President Franklin Roosevelt’s legendary “infamy” speech on his parents’ tabletop Zenith radio the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago today.