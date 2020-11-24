Breast Cancer Fashion Show hosting online
auction
The American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show Committee of Glynn County is having an online auction. The funds raised will go towards breast cancer research and help provide services to cancer patients.
The auction will run through Dec. 12. Items are from local restaurants, hotels, retail stores and individuals. To place a bid, visit https://acsrfl2021.ggo.bid.
Cold, flu or Covid? SGHS offers tips on deciphering symptoms
The Southeast Georgia Health System is urging residents to be vigilant for the signs of illness this fall. And they’re offers tips on how to discern which illness one may have. The following are the steps they’ve shared:
Step 1: See the Similarities
Some symptoms are identical for the flu and coronavirus, making it difficult to determine which virus is causing them. Common symptoms shared by flu and COVID-19 sufferers include:
• Fever
• Cough (more common with COVID-19)
• Fatigue
• Body aches
• Headache
• Sore throat
Step 2: Decipher the Differences
While flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms, the differences between the viruses are significant. The most obvious differences are the effects COVID-19 has on the body’s senses.
With COVID-19, one of the most dreaded symptoms is breathing difficulties. In some cases, breathing becomes so difficult that it is necessary to use a ventilator. If left untreated, these breathing problems can be fatal, especially for individuals with pre-existing conditions.
Another common symptom is a sudden loss of taste or smell. Whereas the congestion associated with flu may cause food to taste bland, COVID-19 can cause an individual to lose all ability to taste or smell before suffering other symptoms. It is currently unknown whether this can lead to permanent loss of taste or smell.
If you suspect you may have COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has the virus, it’s best to err on the side of caution. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine yourself for 14 days after coming in close contact — within six feet, for at least 15 minutes — with someone with COVID-19 or up to two days before they exhibit symptoms. As soon as you can, contact those you’ve interacted with face to face. Let them know you were exposed to the virus and they, too, may want to take precautions.
Experiencing symptoms?
To help prevent exposing others, it’s important to call your physician or the health system’s COVID-19 Screening Hotline at 912-466-7222 prior to visiting your doctor. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Staffed by Health System nurses and advanced practice providers, the hotline offers immediate access to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates health care providers. Patients who meet the criteria for an in-person coronavirus screening will be given an appointment and instructions for a virtual or in-person physical exam and, if warranted, coronavirus testing.
— The Brunswick News