Darien Lions Club to host health fair
The Diabetes Awareness Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Darien Lions Club, 905 East Broad Street, Darien.
The fair will bring together the Georgia Department of Public Health, Southeast Georgia Health System, CORE, CopilotIQ and University of Georgia, to provide nutrition information, blood sugar and insulin information, glucose testing, diabetes related home care information, blood pressure screening, home COVID tests and COVID 19 vaccinations.
The event is free and open to all ages, and a Darien Lion will be offering face painting.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorp Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
The also have organized Get Moving, a group movement class, held each week at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome.
CareGivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Dr., Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.