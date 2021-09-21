Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk set for Saturday
The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony kicking off at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The walk will start at approximately 10:15 a.m. and end at about 11 a.m.
Early registration will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the law office of Debbie Britt, 302 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island. Participants can join either a 1- or 2-mile walk through the area. Proceeds raised will benefit research efforts at Emory University in Atlanta. Memory Matters, a local nonprofit, will also benefit. For more information, visit alzheimers.emory.edu.
Musgrove Retreat and Conference Center to host event
The Clouds Yoga Studio is hosting a yoga retreat at Musgrove Retreat and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be morning and afternoon yoga sessions, meditation, live music and meals. The classes will be offered in an indoor/outdoor setting. Participating instructors include Connie Brogan, Karen Lucas, John Hartland, Iman Ali, Tannis Allen and April McEwan. The cost is $150 for the full day or $50 per master class. Pre-registration is required. To reserve a space, call 912-638-5600.
Red Cross plans
blood drives
The American Red Cross will host upcoming blood drives at the following locations:
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick
• From 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Georgia Department of National Resources headquarters, 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick.
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
