Coastal Community Health opens on Ellis Street
Coastal Community Health Services will host a grand opening for a new clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. June 21 at 1600 Ellis St., Brunswick. For more information, visit coastalchs.org.
Registration continues for Sunshine Festival 5K race
The Golden Isles Track Club is hosting its annual Sunshine Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. That begins at 7 a.m. July 4 at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. Prizes will be awarded for age groups. The 5K race is $35 and the 1 Mile Run, which begins at 8 a.m., is $25. There’s also a virtual 5K race option. For more information or to register, visit goldenislestrack.club.
Blood Drives set
for coming weeks
The American Red Cross will host a number of blood drives through the rest of June. To reserve a time or to complete Rapid Pass, visit redcrossblood.org.
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21 at St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, Brunswick
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 at the Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• From noon to 5 p.m. June 28 at First United Methodist Church’s annex, 1002 Gloucester St., Brunswick
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 10 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick
• From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 21 at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’ to be held June 23
The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will be held in pools across the globe on June 23. Locally, there will be a swimming lesson held at noon at Epworth By the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. Non-swimmers ages 5 and up will be welcome. For details or to register, visit WLSL.org.
— The Brunswick News