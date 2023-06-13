Golden Isles Tai Chi Club offers
promotion
Tai Chi practitioner Todd Scott was recently promoted to second degree black sash. Scott has been training with the Golden Isles Tai Chi Club for more than 13 years. He is also an instructor. For more information on the club, contact Phil Davis at drphd@comcast.net or at 912-634-0815.
NAMI hosts weekly meetings in Glynn, Camden
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 pm to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
In Camden, the group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday nights at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, rooms A and B, in St. Marys.
These groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. They do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
SGHS wellness fair to be held Saturday
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host its annual Community Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Brunswick High School’s cafeteria, 3885 Altama Ave. Brunswick.
In addition to free and low-cost health screenings, attendees can learn about the prevention and treatment of common chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, balance disorders, cancer, and much more. Health system medical staff will also offer information on a variety of health services and resources available in the community. Local healthcare agencies are welcome to participate with a booth to feature information, screenings, demonstrations and/or offer promotional items about health and wellness services.
Those screenings that don’t require an appointment include: Free health screenings, no appointment needed; bone density tests; blood pressure testing; Pulse oximetry (measures level of oxygen in the blood); and skin checks.
Those that require appointments include:
• Free Heart Health Screenings — Includes an electrocardiogram (EKG) and lipid profile. Fasting (12 hours). Appointments are required for the lipid profile; participants will receive the results by mail.
• Breast Cancer Screenings — Scheduling a mammogram appointment is encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome. Most insurance plans are accepted and financial assistance is available for qualifying patients.
• Free Medication Reviews — Attendees are encouraged to bring all medications, including prescriptions, over-the-counter, vitamins and supplements, in their original bottles for a one-on-one review with a licensed pharmacist to discuss possible side effects or medication interactions. No appointment needed.
• Teddy Bear Clinic — Children can bring in one of their stuffed dolls or animals to receive a check-up and some tender loving care for injuries, such as missing buttons or tattered arms and legs. Health system team members will also demonstrate a variety of medical treatments a child may encounter while at the doctor’s office or hospital, such as checking vital signs.
To schedule a screening appointment for the lipid profile or mammogram, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447). For vendor information or to download a vendor registration form, visit sghs.org/healthfair.
