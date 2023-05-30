Bucker honored for blood donation
Earl Bucker was recently honored by the American Red Cross. Bucker has been involved in the Brunswick Community blood program for about 25 years, collecting an estimated 7,600 units, touching an estimated 22,800 lives with blood products.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on the first Thursday of the month, due to the monthly group meeting.
Caregivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each fourth Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive. Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. These groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. They do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259
— The Brunswick News