Heritage walk set for Saturday
The Brunswick African American Cultural Center will host its third annual Community Heritage Walk/Race Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Saturday starting on historic Albany Street and moving through historic African American neighborhoods. It will end with a family- fun event in the historic Dixville community at the Inez Williams Park.
The 1K Walk/5K Race highlights the historic homes, buildings, people and contributions of local African American history in the city of Brunswick. The cost of the 5K is $35 and the 1K Walk is $30.
The Brunswick African American Cultural Center is a tax-exempt 501c3 organization. Proceeds from the event will contribute to its mission, to preserve, archive and highlight local African American history. For more information and to register, visit www.theheritagerace.com.
WOW set to offer mammograms this week
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services conveniently accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is very similar to one at any health system Imaging locations. It’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging and all mammograms are read health system radiologists.
Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of April. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order. The WOW will be open at the following times and locations:
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-623-4755 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
SGHS to host trunk show
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services will host “Your Silver Connection” sterling silver and fashion jewelry trunk shows at the Gift Shops on both the Brunswick and Camden hospitals. The events, which are open to the public, will feature 20 percent off trunk show merchandise.
The Brunswick hospital’s Gift Shop two-day trunk show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 and April 27 at 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
The Camden Campus Gift Shop trunk show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys.
Cash and most major credit cards are accepted. As with all Volunteer Services fundraising events, a portion of the proceeds are donated to the Health System. For more information, contact Susan Floyd, coordinator of the gift shop, at 912-466-1180 or sfloyd@sghs.org.
