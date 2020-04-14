Red Cross needs
blood donations
The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Local blood drives will be held at the following locations:
• Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in April.
• First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich, Brunswick, will host blood drives from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and April 22.
• The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), One Conservation Way, Suite 300, Brunswick, will also host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
All drives are inside buildings that allow for social distancing protocols to be met. The Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives are safe for donors and staff, including:
· Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering to make sure they are healthy.
· Providing hand sanitizer for use before and throughout the donation process.
· Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
· Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
Individuals who would like to donate are asked to make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org to schedule a time that works for them. Appointments allow the American Red Cross to exercise social distancing and provide good donor services. Donors are encouraged to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. In addition to reducing their donation time, RapidPass® also reduces the number of touch points at the blood drive, minimizing the transfer of germs. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Coronavirus impacting young adults
Southeast Georgia Health System is reminding young adults that they are not immune to the coronavirus. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 60 percent of people who tested positive for coronavirus were between 18-59 years old.
There are more than 7,500 cases in Georgia with more than 100 in the Southeast region.
Hundreds have already succumbed to the illness.
Dr. Alan K. Brown, medical director of the hospital medical program, hopes that the youth will heed the call to stay home.
“I can’t stress enough — COVID-19 is not an ‘old-person’s disease.’ In fact, coronavirus can make young people really sick, and some otherwise healthy young adults who have no comorbidities have died,” Brown said.
“Even when symptoms are mild or unapparent during what we believe to be the two to 14-day incubation period, the disease is highly contagious. You can easily pass it to a family member or friend who could die from the virus.”
— The Brunswick News