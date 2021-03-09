Medicare

seminar planned

Medicare Made Clear, an educational seminar will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. Pamela Dixon will lead the session. She will discuss Medicare choices, how to enroll and offer a free educational guide. Dessert will also be provided. To reserve a space, call 912-269-4755.

Peace of Mind ABA Therapy for children available

Peace of Mind ABA Therapy, a new division of Coastal Georgia Child Neurology, is now offering treatment for children with autism. They are currently accepting new clients now for applied behavior analysis at the Brunswick center, 106 Anderson Way, Brunswick. Contact the office at 912-342-0996 or visit coastalgeorgiachildneurology.com.

Blood drives planned

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives this month. Special procedures are in place to keep donors safe. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Drives include the following dates:

From 2 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 26 at the Kemble Conference Center at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.

From 1 to 6 p.m. March 29 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.

— The Brunswick News

