WOW to offer
mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom-designed to make breast healthcare services conveniently accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
All mammograms require a physician’s order. The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of March.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Thursday at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8 am. to 3 p.m. March 7 at Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 8 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 24 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Babies arrive on ‘Twosday’
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital welcomed two babies on “Twosday” Feb. 22, 2022. The palindrome date, which reads the same backwards and forwards, also fell on a Tuesday.
Danyel Bragg and Jeff Daniels welcomed Brayden Michael Daniels, at 9:57 a.m. Brayden was delivered via cesarean section by Dr. Darrin A. Strickland, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology, at the Health System’s Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center. Brayden weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long. His big brother, Atticus, looks forward to welcoming baby Brayden home.
The Brunswick hospital also welcomed a second baby, Nyla Maria Tazi. Megan and Adam Tazi welcomed their daughter at 12:59 p.m. She weighed in at 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long, Nyla was delivered by Dr. Nancy Denlea, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology. Nyla is the Tazi’s first child and the first grandchild on both sides of the family.
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital also welcomed a baby. First-time parents, Kaitlyn Steely and Christopher Lange, welcomed a son, Mason Riley Lange, at 12:40 p.m.
He was delivered via cesarean section by Dr. Michelle Perry, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Women of Camden-Advanced OB/GYN. He weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces. He measured 17 inches long.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Thorpe Building, behind St. Simons Methodist Church. Meetings will be held at this location going forward. For details, call Tilman Blakely at 770-312-9629.
— The Brunswick News