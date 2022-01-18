NAMI holds weekly
meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The Connect Group will meet in the Open Door classroom and the Family Group will meet in the Duncan classroom. Attendees must enter through the glass door. Face masks will be optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting rescheduled
The Parkinson Support Group’s will be held Feb. 3 at the St. Simons First United Church Chapel, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island. For more information, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
Blood drive to
be held Friday
The Southeast Georgia Health System will partner with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. It is adjacent to the Brunswick hospital. Social distancing protocols will be implemented and face masks will be required.
The health system is encouraging those who are eligible and feeling healthy, including people who have had a COVID-19 vaccine, to donate blood. All blood donations are tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
Donors are asked to visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “sghsys” to schedule an appointment, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
— The Brunswick News