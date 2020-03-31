Wellman Chiropractic
to offer six free visits for health care workers
The stress of the current pandemic is being felt by the whole of humanity. But those at the front lines are certainly bearing the brunt.
Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are facing unprecedented times. That’s why a national program has stepped-in to offer them a way to maintain their own health while selflessly caring for others.
Heroes for Health, a 501c3 nonprofit, usually serves veterans, first responders and law enforcement officers. It recently broadened its reach to include those battling the coronavirus — physicians, nurses and hospital workers.
Locally, Amber Wellman, a chiropractor and owner of Wellman Family Healthcare, has joined the effort.
She has signed on to offer six free chiropractic care sessions for health care workers at her office at 124 Chapel Crossing Road in Brunswick.
There, Wellman and her staff are adhering to strict guidance as provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to treat patients. Wellman’s goal is to provide aid for those working around the clock to ensure the health and safety of the community.
Chiropractic care has long been credited with reducing pain, assisting in stress management and boosting immune function.
Wellman, who has been practicing in the area since 2006, will be offering the complimentary visits through May 1.
For more information, call 912-554-2002.
— The Brunswick News