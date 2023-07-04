The Hawks have signed two of their key rookies to deals. The team announced Monday that it signed 15th overall pick Kobe Bufkin and 39th overall pick Mouhamed Gueye, whose draft rights were acquired from the Celtics on draft night.

The Hawks did not announce the terms of Bufkin’s deal but it likely is a rookie scale contract based on his draft position. With the salary cap increased to $136,021,000, the Hawks could sign Bufkin to as little as 80% of that rookie scale amount, or as high as 120% of that figure.

