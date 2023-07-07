SPORTS-HAWKS-FINALIZING-EXTENSION-FOR-DEJOUNTE-1-AT.jpg
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray celebrates after scoring during the in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

 HYOSUB SHIN /AJC

As it turns out, Dejounte Murray isn’t going anywhere.

The Hawks and Murray are finalizing a four-year, $120 million extension, the veteran maximum, according to a person with the team familiar with the situation.

