Stepping through the doors of the Harrington School House on St. Simons Island, the past moves very quickly into the present. From floor to ceiling, history is simply everywhere. In fact, it seems every piece of wood has its own story to tell.
For Helen Ladson, that may not be too far off the mark.
“The school was built in the 1920s by skilled African American craftsmen. There were three African American communities on St. Simons Island — Harrington, South End and Jew Town, all of which had a school houses for their communities,” she said.
“However, Harrington is the only one that remains standing, and it is 98 percent original. In fact, the wood we’re standing on was milled right here on St. Simons, from what I’ve been told, it was from the slave ships that docked here. So, we’re walking on history ... really.”
It’s a powerful prospect, one that conjures up a sense of awe. And it’s Ladson’s mission to share that with the greater community. As a tour guide and volunteer at the school, she is always excited to tell the stories of those whose hands have shaped the school house. Those tales include everyone from the builders to the teachers and students, all of whom left their mark on the historic location.
“The builders who built it were ingenious. One of our saving graces about this school is that the builders knew that if they put the windows on (the eastern) side of the wall, they would get more damage from hurricanes because they come in from the east,” Ladson said, gesturing to the wall.
“Then of course, the sun rises in the east so it would have blinded the students. I just don’t think the building would have stood the test of time the way it has if it wasn’t built so well.”
The integrity of the structure allowed for 40 children to learn safely during its earliest days. The one room was divided into two sections with chalkboards lining the walls.
“The primary students were on one side and the secondary kids were on the other side. There was an accordion type divider separating the two. Of course, you could still hear what was happening on the other side. It was also more of a ‘each one teach one’ set-up where the older students would help the younger students with their lessons ... their arithmetic and Bible verses,” Ladson said.
Of course, there were also teachers. The original educators at the Harrington School loved their students but also demanded respect.
“The school was run by a husband-wife team, Mr. Adrienne and Mrs. Luetta Johnson. She played the piano and produced the recitals. Mr. Johnson was the disciplinarian, and no one wanted to go see him.”
From its foundation the 1920s, the school continued to thrive through the 50s. That’s when the 1954 Brown v. the Board of Education ruled that segregation was unconstitutional. But, Ladson notes, that didn’t really change how the local system was operated.
“The local school systems had the right to govern how they wanted, and African American students were bussed to Brunswick to go to Colored Memorial School, which was an one hour commute, there and back,” she said.
“It was a culture shock to a lot of them because Brunswick was more industrious with plants and a ship yard.”
The Harrington School later found new life as a daycare center run by two dedicated teachers, who still live in the area today.
“Ms. Judith Stevens and Ms. Mildred Green were the teachers, and now they are members of our coalition,” she said.
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition has been a vital piece of preserving this community treasure. The grassroots organization formed in order to save locations of cultural significance, like the school. But through dedicated and selfless volunteers, it was a vision that was ultimately realized.
“It is a wonderful example of how ‘it takes a village’ ... Ms. Isadora Hunter, she started the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition in 2000 at First African Baptist Church. Their mission was to preserve and protect and revitalize the African American heritage and culture on the island,” Ladson said.
“Well, in 2010, the school was put on the ‘places of peril’ list and they were going to demolish the school. Well, Patricia ‘Patty’ Deveau came to a meeting and decided with the others that it could be saved.”
Deveau founded the Friends of Harrington School, which ultimately raised more than $300,000 to refurbish the location. That, coupled with the commitment of the school’s “friends” and former students the school became a shining example of historical and cultural preservation.
“Mr. Emory Rooks was here to make sure that every board was put back in place. Mr. Emory and Ms. Amy Roberts were students here and it was in their hearts to see that this school was saved,” Ladson said, smiling at Rooks who volunteers as a guide at the school.
“They wanted to save a part of their community. It’s been such a pleasure to work with them and listen to their stories, their wisdom and guidance.”
Today, the school is open to the public, staffed by volunteers, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. And while the school is standing as a link to the past, Ladson, along with the other Friends and volunteers, want to continue to serve that purpose well into the future.
And the way they do that is through donations and fundraisers. One such event, titled “Gullah Structures, Atlantic Structures: Gullahs’ Connections to Atlantic Languages,” will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The presenter will be Benjamin Hebblewaite, Ph. D. of the University of Florida.
“It will about the linguistics and structures of the Gullah Geechee languages,” Ladson said.
Learning and sharing has always been Harrington’s legacy. Ladson feels that it is something to remember and embrace — not only during Black History Month but throughout the year.
“I know it’s cliche for me to say this, but if you don’t know where you’ve been, you don’t know where you’re going. History has a way of repeating itself in different ways ... what we want people to know is that so many brilliant people came out of one room school houses, here and across the nation,” she said.
“Community is so important to everybody’s life and this school is an example of coming together as community to education and learn from one another.”