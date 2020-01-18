Dear Teens:
We are in wintertime now and have just finished the holiday season and entered a new year. Studies show that there are higher rates of depression and melancholy feelings around the holidays and the winter season than at any other time of year. When life gets you down, the blues can seem like they last forever.
However, teens can achieve a greater level of happiness in their daily life if they know how to pursue it. A key first step is to acknowledge that happiness is not a gift or even a right; it is something that must be actively sought out.
Once teens take this first step, there are several ways they can make their lives more satisfying.
Here’s a list suggestions to shake off the blues:
Take a chance on something new. Experimenting with new activities or accepting challenges can greatly enrich a teen’s life. Learning new skills and exploring new places, however foreign they may be to you, can prove to be a major source of satisfaction and mental stimulation. Don’t wait for the right time to take on a new challenge! Get busy, and keep moving. This will give you a new focus and cause your mind to stretch as you try something new. Think of new challenges and activities as a trip to the gym for your mind. You’ll be surprised how good it feels to think hard about something new. You’ll likely enjoy the process of learning about something you previously knew nothing about.
Don’t think there’s only one road to happiness. Many teens are convinced that there’s only one perfect role for them in life, and if they fail to attain it, they’ll be unhappy. Remember that a flexible attitude is a major ingredient of happiness.
Don’t compare yourself to others; just be yourself. Don’t feel you must be first or best in terms of grades, sports or popularity in order to be loved and appreciated. Instead, measure your own growth and personal performance. Ask yourself how good you were a year ago in various areas of your life and then chart the progress you have made. Be sure to give yourself credit for your progress. It also helps to write down a list of your lifetime accomplishments and refer to it often.
Care for someone or something other than yourself. If you feel deeply concerned about something and take action, it can make a big difference in your life. Some choose to visit sick children, do part-time work in a senior citizen center or volunteer at an animal shelter, for example. There are thousands of ways you can help your fellow man, woman or child in today’s world. Go online and do some research. Chances are you’ll find a volunteer opportunity in your area that interests you.
Slow your frantic pace. Don’t fear missing out and therefore try to do too much. Hurrying around all week trying to make it to a huge number of appointments or meetings is entirely counterproductive. To get away from that cycle, teens with too much on their plates should evaluate their activities and see what can be trimmed away. For some, doing less can actually mean staying more contented.
Happiness, like taste, is a personal matter. What makes one teen happy may not work for the next. So, march to the beat of your own drum.
But march.Happiness does not come to those who wait for it; it comes to those who pursue it. Be a person of action who relishes new challenges and opportunities. They are definitely out there, and just a little research and networking will uncover many interesting paths you can take your life in.