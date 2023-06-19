Tickets for the 2023 Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame Induction banquet will go on sale beginning this upcoming Monday and continue through July 13.
The dinner banquet and ceremony is set to take place July 21 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Tickets to this year’s Induction Banquet will be sold online through the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame website, www.gcshof.com. Tickets are $55 for the buffet-style dinner and induction ceremony.
The dinner banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m., and a social hour with a cash bar will be held at 5:30 p.m.
The 2023 Induction Class features former Risley High and Denver Broncos football player John L. Cash, former Brunswick High and Savannah State football great Kenny Dawson, former Glynn Academy and Bethune-Cookman basketball standout Felecia “Lisa” Morris Harris, former Brunswick High standout running back Earnest Palmer, Tash Van Dora, the star quarterback for 1964 Glynn Academy state-title team who went on to play at Georgia Tech, and longtime Brunswick High head football coach John Willis.
“This should be another great evening for our inductees, their families and friends and also our community,” said Hall of Fame president Kevin Price. “We hope the local community will come out and help us honor this great group of inductees as we celebrate more history in Glynn County sports.”
The Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization that formed in 2011.
For more information about the Hall of Fame and the 2023 Induction class, visit the Hall of Fame website, which again is www.gcshof.com.